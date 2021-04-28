Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys Shares of 7,165 ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ABB by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,615,000 after purchasing an additional 678,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,426,000 after buying an additional 211,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,684,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 10,502.6% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 110,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 109,857 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.