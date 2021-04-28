Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMF. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $134.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.48. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $87.81 and a 12 month high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

