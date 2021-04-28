Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) shares rose 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.86 and last traded at $32.67. Approximately 5,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 129,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on STTK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shattuck Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.89.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $737,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,706.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,969.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

