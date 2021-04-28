Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYEV) Short Interest Up 6,900.0% in April

Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYEV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 6,900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Seychelle Environmental Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 43,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,773. Seychelle Environmental Technologies has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09.

Get Seychelle Environmental Technologies alerts:

About Seychelle Environmental Technologies

Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc designs, assembles, and distributes absorption micron filters for portable filter devices worldwide. Its products include flip-top and pull top bottles, canteens, water pitchers, pure water pumps, stainless steel bottles, in-line filters, pure water bags, pure water pouches, and pure water straws, as well as Pump N' Pure.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Seychelle Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seychelle Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.