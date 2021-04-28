Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 75.94%.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a market cap of $718.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $24.06.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $537,835.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 24,256 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $542,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,224 shares of company stock worth $3,676,260. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

