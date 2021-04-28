Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 6,816 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its position in CarMax by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in CarMax by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in CarMax by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $133.05 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,396 shares of company stock valued at $28,060,337 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stephens increased their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

