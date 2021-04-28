Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 13,886 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,886 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $52,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $75,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 19.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,521,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,955,000 after purchasing an additional 244,281 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 23.8% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 60,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $74.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

