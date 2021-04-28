Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 82.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IT opened at $198.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.57 and a 1-year high of $200.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.41.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

