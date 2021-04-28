Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after purchasing an additional 528,975 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $171,470,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.20.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $447.14 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $430.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

