Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 82.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,456 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after buying an additional 2,732,471 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,401,000 after buying an additional 2,034,067 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,140,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,472,000 after purchasing an additional 203,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,247,000 after purchasing an additional 504,418 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Barclays cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

BKR stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

