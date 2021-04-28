Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,935 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRE. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DRE opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.72, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

