Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,483. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 96.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

