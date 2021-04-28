Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 27th.

SMLR stock opened at $112.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.41. Semler Scientific has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $118.97. The firm has a market cap of $758.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 67.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $520,488 over the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

