Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given a C$5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) has been given a C$5.50 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SES. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.98.

SES traded up C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.15. 236,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,585. The firm has a market cap of C$658.61 million and a P/E ratio of -7.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.97 and a one year high of C$4.56.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$474.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$478.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total value of C$215,824.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,289,796.89. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total value of C$107,924.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 468,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,843,510.59.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

