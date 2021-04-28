Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) will announce $2.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $10.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

STX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.88. The stock had a trading volume of 101,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,249. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.82 and a 200 day moving average of $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $94.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,996,940 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 367,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $238,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

