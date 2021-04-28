Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

