Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director Sells C$259,327.20 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Director Richard Carl Kraus sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total value of C$259,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$400,778.40.

Shares of SEA stock opened at C$21.48 on Wednesday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$18.98 and a twelve month high of C$29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.13). Research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

