Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,415. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $105.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.21.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

