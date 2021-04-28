Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 51,807 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.34. 36,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,393. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.06. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $75.30.

