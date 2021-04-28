Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.