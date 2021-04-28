Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Boosted by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 231,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 68,465 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 24,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 151,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $39.17. 37,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,899. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

