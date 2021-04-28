Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,157 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,898 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,276,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,962,000 after purchasing an additional 770,021 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.