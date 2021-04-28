Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,408,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,896,000 after buying an additional 59,003 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,273,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,671,000 after acquiring an additional 49,563 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 893,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 859,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 589,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73.

