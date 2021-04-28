Schneider National (SNDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Schneider National to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Schneider National has set its FY21 guidance at $1.45-1.60 EPS and its FY 2021

Parties interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $28.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

SNDR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens cut Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

