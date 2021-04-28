Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBGSY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SBGSY traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,254. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.