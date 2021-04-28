Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €104.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €126.00 ($148.24).

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €137.52 ($161.79) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €130.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €121.76.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

