SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

SB Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

SBFG stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $19.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $132.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.23.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

