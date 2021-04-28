Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.68.

SAND has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th.

NYSE SAND traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.79. 1,150,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,621. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,282,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,681,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,305,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $5,633,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

