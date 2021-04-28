SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.003.
OTCMKTS:SDTTU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 481,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,221. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.12. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.25.
SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile
