Sandra Bodnyk Buys 1,000 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Sandra Bodnyk bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.16 per share, with a total value of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PFIS stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,263. The firm has a market cap of $300.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $47.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99.
Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the period. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Peoples Financial Services Company Profile
Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.
