Sandra Bodnyk Buys 1,000 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Sandra Bodnyk bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.16 per share, with a total value of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PFIS stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,263. The firm has a market cap of $300.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $47.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the period. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

