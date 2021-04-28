San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Invests $1.67 Million in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for 0.7% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,567,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $12,403,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $4,285,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 348,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 232,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $3,937,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.