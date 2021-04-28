San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $628,000 Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

KWEB opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average of $80.73. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $104.94.

