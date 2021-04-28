salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,873 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.32. 148,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,955,721. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $284.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.09 and its 200 day moving average is $231.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

