Safestore Holdings plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Safestore in a research note issued on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safestore’s FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Safestore alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Safestore stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. Safestore has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.