Ryder System (NYSE:R) Announces Earnings Results

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS.
Shares of R stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,338. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.83 and its 200-day moving average is $64.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $79.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.
Ryder System Company Profile
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.
