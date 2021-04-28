Ryder System (NYSE:R) Announces Earnings Results

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS.

Shares of R stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,338. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.83 and its 200-day moving average is $64.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $79.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

