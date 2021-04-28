Ruler Protocol (RULER) Market Cap Reaches $857,441.45

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $229.32 or 0.00421410 BTC on major exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $857,441.45 and $150,681.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00061324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.15 or 0.00274080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.61 or 0.01028357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.06 or 0.00731487 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00025892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,345.43 or 0.99866252 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

