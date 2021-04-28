Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) PT Raised to $24.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $24.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,900,793.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 210,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,292. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 82.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $102,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

