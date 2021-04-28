RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading 4.6% Higher

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) was up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 4,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,057,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Get RPC alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RPC news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $2,369,500.00. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,692,507.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,920,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,850. 73.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RPC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,246,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RPC in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RPC by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 175,016 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RPC in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.