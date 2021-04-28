Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 173.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 242,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 15,525 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 73,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 114,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,069,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,967,000 after purchasing an additional 597,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

