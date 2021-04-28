Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Increased to $174.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $135.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $114.83 on Tuesday. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,488,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,328,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 17,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 147,436 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 168,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 146,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after purchasing an additional 135,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

