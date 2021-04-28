Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Up 219.0% in April

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,100 shares, an increase of 219.0% from the March 31st total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
RYDAF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.78. 657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $22.16.
About Royal Dutch Shell
Featured Story: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.