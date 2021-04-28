Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Up 219.0% in April

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,100 shares, an increase of 219.0% from the March 31st total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

RYDAF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.78. 657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

