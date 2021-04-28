Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

NYSE:RCL traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $87.74. The stock had a trading volume of 50,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.18. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,899,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after buying an additional 765,284 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,028,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after buying an additional 417,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,581,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.