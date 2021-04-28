Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.53.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.39. The company had a trading volume of 386,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.22. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$31.57.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

