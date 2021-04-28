Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE RY traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.67. The stock had a trading volume of 89,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,446. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $95.14. The stock has a market cap of $136.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.