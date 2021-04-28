Roth Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.1% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.75.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.39 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.03 and a 200-day moving average of $227.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

