Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 81.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 828.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,174 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $611.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.70, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $280.84 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $556.13 and its 200-day moving average is $543.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

