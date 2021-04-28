Rosenbaum Jay D. Buys 100 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.8% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $116,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,406.0% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $351,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $120.54. 41,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,503. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.75 and a 200 day moving average of $110.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,831 shares of company stock worth $5,858,653 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

