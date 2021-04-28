Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $517.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report sales of $517.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $520.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $515.20 million. Rollins posted sales of $487.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in Rollins by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 105.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 509.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

