Rocket Companies (RKT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. On average, analysts expect Rocket Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.37.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

