Robert W. Baird Raises Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $160.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.82.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.84. Polaris has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.09 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.77. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 58.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at $9,429,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Polaris by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Polaris by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

